PDP Slams APC-Led Govt In Christmas Message, Urges Nigerians To Celebrate Amidst Hardship

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to allow the hardship brought upon the nation by the policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, prevent them from celebrating Christmas.

The PDP claimed in a Christmas greeting that the policies of the APC, with their “misguided melodies,” have “wrecked the nation’s economy and social life,” and that as a result, poor families are “struggling to afford even the simplest joys.”

Party spokesman, Debo Ologunagba in a Monday statement, compared the holiday season to “singing off-key” for many Nigerians as a result of increased fuel prices, a declining value of the country’s currency, and job losses.

“Plundering national resources like scrooge hoarding gold,” he said, the APC “skewed the budget to cater to the extravagant tastes of APC elites,” leaving the populace to suffer as a result.

He further charged citizens to continue to be their brother’s keepers, especially at this trying time.

The statement added: “Our Party is grieved that while families in other climes and nations are celebrating with joy, Nigerians are observing Christmas in hunger and misery because of the anti-people policies of the APC administration.

“Instead of caring for Nigerians, the APC administration continues to allow the mindless plundering and diversion of our national resources to fund the luxury appetite of APC leaders while other Nigerians suffer excruciating hardship.

“Is it not heartless that instead of taking steps to revamp the economy, the APC administration deliberately caused an increase in the pump price of fuel from N167 to over N700 per liter; devalued the Naira to trigger high costs and crippled the productive sector with attendant job losses in their quest to weaponize poverty and suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism?

“This explains why the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget is completely devoid of concrete mechanisms to address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors, human capital development and depleting life expectancy of Nigeria citizens but heavily skewed to provide for the luxury appetite of APC leaders and their cronies.

“Our Party again charges the National Assembly to be on the side of the people by cutting all provisions for luxury items in the budget and channel such funds to sectors that have direct bearing to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“The PDP encourages Nigerians not to succumb to despondency but use the occasion and essence of Christmas to offer prayers as well as renew their hope and trust in the Divine intervention of God in the affairs of our nation.

“Despite these challenges, the PDP felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year ahead.”