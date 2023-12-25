‘I Once Performed For A Bottle Of Beer’ – Odumodublvck

Famous rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known by his stage name Odumodublvck, has told a tale about how he was paid for a concert with a bottle of beer.

He stated that the incident happened a few years back, when he was just starting to make a name for himself.

The musician spoke on this in the recent episode of the Zero Conditions podcast co-hosted by Motolani and Melody.

He said that the show organizers offered him a bottle of Hero as payment for the performance on the show which held in 2017.

READ MORE: Why I’m Still Single — 41-Yr-Old Actress Ini Edo

The ‘Declan Rice’ crooner said:

“I once was performed for a bottle of Hero beer. Me and Reeplay went to the show. We went in his black Amera car. He sold the car for N120,000. The car knocked on the road. When he came back, the car was bashed so we sold it for scrap.

“The bottles of beer that were given to us weren’t even the planned payment. The owner gave it to us out of his generosity and also because he said our performance was great. This happened in 2017.”