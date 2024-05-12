Kogi: Ododo Alleges Sabotage In Varsity Students’ Abduction, Says All CCTV Cameras Were Switched Off

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has informed that preliminary investigations point to internal sabotage in the abduction of students in the State.

Recall that on Thursday, some gunmen invaded the Confluence University of Science and Technology Osara, Kogi, around 9pm and abducted students who were preparing for their examinations.

The state government had confirmed nine students were missing after the attack.

Speaking on Saturday when he visited the university campus for assessment, Ododo said the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras installed in the school were switched off on the day of the attack.

According to him, “this can only be attributed to sabotage by internal collaborators.”

He assured the parents of the affected students that the security agencies are on top of the situation to ensure the students are rescued and returned safely.

Ododo said: “We installed CCTV cameras in all the classrooms and the entire perimeter of the university campus. Yet, on the day of the attack, our investigation so far revealed that all the cameras were switched off.

“Our security agencies are on their heels and the investigation is ongoing. All our students shall return safely and the perpetrators shall be brought to book.

“I am here to see things myself; to assess the situation and also to review the ongoing operation that will ensure the safe return of the students to the school. What is most important now is how to rescue our students unhurt.

“We have the right information at our disposal but we can’t put all that out in the media. I want the parents and students to be calm as we are making concerted effort to secure the return of the students.”

He commended the security agencies for their efforts in containing the attack and preventing the invaders from gaining access to the hostels.