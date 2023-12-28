NSCDC Arrests Nine For Selling Pillows Stuffed With Used Pampers, Sanitary Pad In Sokoto

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have apprehended at least nine, for making and selling pillow crammed with used pampers and sanitary pads in Sokoto State.

The suspects were arrested based on an intelligence report, the State’s Commandant, Bello Alkali Argungun, said on Wednesday.

While parading the suspects, Argungun said the culprits used minors to get the unhealthy and soiled materials they stuffed the pillows with, before selling to unsuspecting members of the public.

“They used small children who get them the trash. They filled the pillow cases with it which they sell to their customers.

“The pillow cases carry different logo of reputable forms company,” he said.

According to Argungu, this was capable of endangering the health of their customers.

“They may contract some diseases without knowing the cause.

“I am appealing to our people to always go for businesses that are legitimate,” he added.

He noted that, investigation was still ongoing after which the suspects would be charged to court.