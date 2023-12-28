“Why You Need To Take Lots Of Pictures Before January” – AY Makun

Actor and comedian AY Makun, has encouraged his fans to snap lots of photos throughout the festive season before January.

He made this statement on his Instagram story, emphasizing the importance of pictures this period.

Taking lots of photographs during the holiday season will serve as a helpful reminder to everyone in January that their money was not stolen, the comedian pointed out.

In his words: “As you’re enjoying yourself, please take lots of pictures because you’ll need them in January to remind yourself that nobody stole your money.”

Fans agreed with AY Makun‘s statement, which sparked a range of amusing responses from them.

See reactions below:

callmedamy penned: “Before you go turn portable say person rip you 😂”

therealtej___ said: “Hmm , but we all deserve a getaway 😁 just don’t be too obsessed about over spending”

poshest_hope wrote: “Honestly!! You’ll need them to reassure yourself that nobody stole your money on January 46th, 2024😂”

wallpaperplace reacted: “Even if you stay indoors, expenses will come and meet you in your house!!! 😀😀”

