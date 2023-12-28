Akeredolu: “Nigeria Lost One Of Its Finest, I’m Hugely Shaken” – Gov Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed shock over the death of his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Adeleke, in a condolence message conveyed through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday, expressed deep distress upon receiving the news of Akeredolu’s demise.

The statement reads: “I am deeply touched by the demise of my brother, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, the Governor of Ondo state.

“He is someone who has made great contributions to Nigeria in both the legal field and public service.

“Arakunrin Akeredolu was one of the finest minds in the country’s legal profession, and as a colleague in the Governor’s Forum, his wise counsel and constructive contributions are hard to miss. Nigeria lost one of its finest, and I’m hugely shaken.”

“I condole with the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased, the Government and the people of Ondo State over this painful loss.

“I urge them to keep his memory alive by sustaining his legacy of good deeds and impacts.