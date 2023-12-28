“I Would’ve Been Rigged Out If INEC Didn’t Use BVAS In 2022 Election” – Gov Adeleke

Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has credited his victory in the 2022 governorship election to the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the country.

In an interview with Arise News, on Wednesday, Adeleke insisted that his mandate was stolen in the 2018 governorship election but he chose to ignore it.

He added that those who were against him have now defected to his party and are on his side now.

Adeleke said: “That BVAS thing they introduced was for me. If they didn’t use that BVAS, they would have rigged out me again. It was that BVAS that saved me. At least Mr. President, Buhari at that time, did this one. I went to go and greet him. I said thank you for signing this BVAS into law.

“The 2018 election, I won the election even though the APC, those people that colluded against me, are now with me now.

“They are now in PDP and they started telling me that when they stole the mandate of the people, I was still cool. I said there was no problem, it was not yet time and I went back to school.”

Adeleke clarified the situation regarding the controversy surrounding his alleged F9 grade in English from his WAEC exams.

He said: “The F9 they are talking about, when I took my WAEC, during that period in 1981, the school board or whatever, they accused our set that we had seen the paper already, so they started failing everybody and me, after I took the exam, I didn’t wait to see the result because I got my admission already in the US. Even if you carry your A1 and everything, when you get to the US you will take an exam.