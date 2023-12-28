Army Arrests Soldier For Killing Driver At Borno Checkpoint

The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri, has confirmed the arrest of a soldier for allegedly killing a truck driver at a checkpoint along Maiduguri – Dikwa- Gamboru road.

According to PUNCH, the incident occurred following a misunderstanding between the soldier and the driver at the checkpoint.

It was gathered that the incident which occurred on Boxing Day, led to a boycott of the busy border road in protest by commercial drivers, leaving many travellers stranded.

Confirming the arrest on Thursday in a statement, the 7 Division Public Relations Officer, Lt. Col. A.Y. Jingina, said that the Army had commenced an investigation after receiving a complaint from the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The statement read: “Furthermore, engagement has been established with NURTW towards a peaceful resolution of the incident.

“The division has assured both the family of the deceased and the NURTW of its commitment to ensure that justice is served to the family and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

“In the division’s effort towards ensuring that the family of the victim gets justice, the soldier in question has been arrested, and an investigation has commenced.

“It’s also worth mentioning that the division does not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct from any personnel as we operate within the ambit of the law.

“The division wishes to reassure the members of the general public once again that we will remain resolute and professional in the joint effort to tackle insecurity in Borno State.”