DSS, Army Arrest ISWAP Leader

The Nigerian Military, on Friday, disclosed that it has captured a leader of Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group.

The announcement was contained in statement issued by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba.

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), the ISWAP leader was arrested by men of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The DHQ said the arrested ISWAP leader (name undisclosed) was in charge of North Central and North West zones.

The statement detailed that the ISWAP leader was apprehended during an offensive on the enclave of the terrorists in Nigeria North-East state of Bauchi.

The arrest of the ISWAP leader, it said, was part of troops’ efforts at “targeting the leadership of terrorist groups to ensure they pose no further threat to the safety and security of citizens.”

“Significantly, on 29 Nov 23, at Tarum Village located on the outside of Bauchi Metropolis in Bauchi State.

“Troops collaborated with personnel of DSS to conduct a sting operation that culminated in the arrest of the leader of ISWAP terrorist group in charge of North Central and North West Zones.

“He is in custody. Similarly, air interactions have been conducted on several enclaves of these terrorist leaders in the NW and NC zones with much success,” the statement read.