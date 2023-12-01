Suspected Gunmen Attack, Kill Imo Businessman

Barely few days after the death of a traditional ruler in Otulu community, identified as Eze Joe Achulor, some suspected gunmen, on Thursday, have also assassinated a businessman, based in the Oguta, Imo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Linus Nmuo, popularly known as Sakatan, was murdered in his residence, located at Umuezikegbu in the Egbuoma community, in the early hours of the day.

A family source told Punch on condition of anonymity in Owerri that on arrival, the attackers went to their victim’s house and dragged him out.

READ MORE: Gunmen Abduct, Kill Imo Monarch

He also added that Linus was shot repeatedly and made sure he died before they left the scene.

The source said: “Livinus Nmuo, also known as Sakatan, from Umuezikegbu Egbuoma in Oguta LGA, Imo State, has been assassinated.

He was killed in the early hours of today, Thursday, November 30, 2023. He was my cousin.”

Recall that few days earlier, the ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze ward in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was assassinated in the presence of his wife.

It was gathered that his killers demanded to see him. Immediately, they confirmed that he (Anyanwu) was the one they were looking for; they shot him repeatedly and made sure that he was dead before they left the scene.