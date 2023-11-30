Super Eagles Crisis: “Pay Me, Don’t Teach Me My Job”- Jose Peseiro Tells NFF

Super Eagles Manager, Jose Peseiro, has knocked the Nigeria Football Federation Technical Committee for being too busy to pay his salary.

It was gathered that Peseiro criticized the Nigeria football governing body for owing him entitlements but was busy trying to teach him his managerial duties.

Recall that in October this year, NFF Technical Committee Chairman, Shariff Ahlan reportedly informed Peseiro that his lack of technical skill was the root of the Eagles’ issues during a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal.

The chairman said: “Henceforth, if I remain in the technical committee, if he submits a professional list he would come and justify the list in front of the committee explaining why he invited each player based on their statistics and club performance.

“From our side, we’ve said Peseiro can’t do the job, if you look at how he runs the affairs of the team it seems the Nigeria national team is bigger than him honestly.”

In response to the remark made by the NFF Technical Committee Chairman, coach Jose Peseiro said: “You’re busy to pay me my allowances but not busy to tell me what I will do.”

Meanwhile, Sports Minister, John Enoh, has summoned Peseiro over the poor performance of the Eagles in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Enoh made this known during a press briefing with newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said: “I am happy to report that I had a meeting with the NFF president, secretary and the Technical Department of NFF regarding the Super Eagles.

“What we came out of that is that I’ve had to request that the coach (Peseiro) be summoned and I think at some point next week there’s going to be an engagement with him.

“All of that is trying to respond to the outcome of these matches, especially the World Cup qualifying games.

Peseiro’s lackluster team is trailing Rwanda and South Africa in their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, after drawing 1-1 with Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

In his 15 games as the Eagles coach, he has won six and lost six games, with the three-time African champions scoring 31 goals (ten of which came in a single game against Sao Tome and Principe during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers) and conceded 21 goals in all competitions.