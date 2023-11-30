Kano Guber: “Winning Election Is Not Only By Votes” – Doguwa Tells Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kano State, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, on Wednesday, claimed that winning elections in Nigeria is beyond the casting of ballot papers.

Doguwa led this out during an interview on Channels TV, commented on the controversies surrounding the 2023 elections in Kano State.

He emphasized that in a democratic system like Nigeria’s, elections are governed by specific rules and regulations.

Adhering to these rules, according to Doguwa, it is crucial for ensuring the elections are free and fair.

READ MORE: One Killed In Fresh Kano Protest Over Appeal Court Judgement

He said: “For me when you ask me about what is going on in Kano, is usual, Kano has always been progressive, proactive state in terms of politics and ideology.

“So you must have to accept the fact that yes, what obtains in our own kind of politics and democracy and even beyond Nigeria is about following the rules of the game.” “Free and fair elections are not only about counting ballots alone more or less even when the votes were counted, yet there were some votes that were said to be illegal votes”.