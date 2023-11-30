Kano Guber: “Winning Election Is Not Only By Votes” – Doguwa Tells Nigerians

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Kano State, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, on Wednesday, claimed that winning elections in Nigeria is beyond the casting of ballot papers.
Doguwa led this out during an interview on Channels TV, commented on the controversies surrounding the 2023 elections in Kano State.
He emphasized that in a democratic system like Nigeria’s, elections are governed by specific rules and regulations.
Adhering to these rules, according to Doguwa, it is crucial for ensuring the elections are free and fair.
He said: “For me when you ask me about what is going on in Kano, is usual, Kano has always been progressive, proactive state in terms of politics and ideology.
Recall that Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP was declared the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial poll in Kano State.
However, the election tribunal and the Appeal Court have, nullified the election, saying the governor was not qualified to run for the poll.