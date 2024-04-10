Asake’s Ex-Girlfriend, Madame Mystique Reveals Reasons Behind Breakup With Singer

Madame Mystique, a socialite and the estranged girlfriend of Nigerian artist Asake, has explained why she ended their relationship.

Responding to an inquisitive fan on her Instagram page, Mystique revealed that she ended her relationship with the ‘Lonely At The Top’ singer because he wanted the “devil use him.”

The fan with the username @rofiat wrote, “Why did you break our national sweetheart’s heart!!! Our Asake”.

She replied, “Cuz he wanted to go let the devil use him.”

Mystique responded to another fan who chastised her for not shielding Asake from the devil instead of walking away, stating that the singer is a God-fearing man and that “the devil” was only a joker.

She wrote, “Chill, he’s very much a man [of] God. The devil is just a trickster nonetheless.”

Last year, Asake and Madame Mystique fueled romance suspicions after their lovey-dovey photographs and videos appeared online.

In March 2024, news surfaced that their relationship had deteriorated.

See some reactions below,

_investor_d said, “I believe she is the Dev*l herself”.

lanre.leads said, “Abi he wan go join Illuminati ni😂”.

phaithy30bg said, “Pastor say God wan use am, ex girlfriend say na devil wan use am, who we wan believe?”

dogo_mystar said, “Una no go understand, the industry is ev!l 💀”.

SEE POST: