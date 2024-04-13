Aisha Yesufu Wonders Who Advised Bobrisky To Plead Guilty

Aisha Yesufu, a popular social activist, has criticised popular crossdresser Bobrisky for pleading guilty to the charge of naira mutilation.

On Friday, Justice Abimbola Awogboro imposed a six-month term without the possibility of a fine on the crossdresser.

Since his arrest last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), held the controversial star in detention.

The EFCC apprehended and prosecuted Bobrisky for naira mutilation.

On April 5, Bobrisky pleaded guilty to a four-count accusation of naira misuse brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

In reaction, Aisha queried in a write up on X, why Bobrisky would plead guilty to such charges.

She tweeted,

“Who advised him to plead guilty?”

“How does spraying of money equate to mutilating money? If it is and a crime why is it selectively used?

‘Yes, I would have. Worse case scenario I would ask him to plead “No Contest.” Anything else Oga lawyer?

“If spraying money is mutilation, what is politicians throwing money at people?

“Mutilation and spraying money how are they the same? Did Bobrisky pick a scissors and started shredding the NAIRA?

“We just have a jungle where anything goes because some people’s morality is offended.

“If Bobrisky has crimes he has committed, prosecute him on those and not these selective prosecution.”