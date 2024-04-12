Our Dear Little Superstar – Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Mohbad’s Son, Liam As He Clocks 1

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has written an emotional tribute to Liam, the son of late musician Mohbad, as he turned one today.

On Instagram, she called the youngster a superstar and prayed for him.

Iyabo prayed for protection from every evil, as well as for his greatness and longevity.

She expressed her affection for him and thanked his mother, Omowunmi, for raising him properly.

She wrote,

“Happy one-year birthday to our dear little superstar, Prince Liam Eyinimofeoluwa Omo ilerioluwa oladimeji oba imole… may God continually protect you from all evil and every evil one….. may you grow up to be great in life, and you will live very long in Gods wisdom, knowledge, provision, and guidance…. we love you, son iamliamlight

Omowunmi weldone”.

