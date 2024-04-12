Container Crushes Woman To Death In Lagos

A yet-to-be-identified woman has been crushed to death by a falling 40-feet container on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement, disclosed that the woman’s driver survived the accident unhurt.

However, Taofiq said that the horrible accident occurred because the container driver was travelling at high speed.

He added that LASTMA officials and passersby, including the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), were involved in the rescue operations.

The statement reads: “A fully loaded 40ft Mack articulated truck today fell onto a Nissan Car (ABJ 692 BG) and instantly killed a woman at the rear of the car, while the car driver survived unhurt with support from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Officials at N.N.P.C. inward Estate, Alapere, Lagos. Lastma Alabi Olukayode (Zone 2, Ogudu/Alapere) disclosed that Lastma handed over the evacuated dead body (woman) to policemen from Alapere Police Station.

“According to Zebra Alabi Olukayode, LASTMA officials and passersby, including the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), were involved in the rescue operations.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the fatal accident include Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, and the Police.

“Also at the accident scene were the LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, LASTMA Director of Traffic Incidents, Event Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance, Mr. Hakeem Adeosun, and the LASTMA rescue team.

“General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare Oki, however, warned motoring public, particularly truck drivers, to stop overspeeding and ensure their vehicles are properly checked, including the braking system, before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.”