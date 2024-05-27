“Focus On Grassroots Development, Engage The People”- Pst Leke Adeboye Tells Tinubu

The Pastor in charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Living Seed, Ikeja, Lagos, Leke Adeboye, has urged the President Bola Tinubu’s government to focus on grassroots development.

Speaking during a crusade titled ‘Jesus in the Park,’ held at the Ikeja City Mall, on Sunday, Pastor Leke explained that political office holders needed to maintain their engagements with the grassroots, just as they did while seeking political offices.

He said: “The situation we are in today didn’t start recently; we are suffering the after effects of bad governance and poor judgment.

“It will take the help of prayer and the support of everyone to improve things.

“When politicians want to get elected, they go everywhere, hold town hall meetings, and campaign vigorously.

“Once they are in power, they should return to those people, continue holding town hall meetings, and stay engaged. You can’t feel the pulse of the people if you don’t check.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians have be lamenting over the economic challenges facing the country.

Ever since President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy, the rate of inflation has skyrocket beyond measure, adding to the pain of the citizens.

Meanwhile, some opposition parties and political critics have also faulted many decisions of the current administration.