“I’m The First Of My Kind, No Artist Can Match My Sound” – Whitemoney Brags

Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, a reality TV star and singer, has said that no Nigerian musician can match his musical talent.

According to him, the majority of Nigerian artists lack lyrical substance.

Speaking in an interview with fellow reality star, Doyin, shared on YouTube Sunday, Whitemoney said he no longer cares about criticism.

He said, “I am the first of my kind. I created my own kind of sound and I don’t look up to my colleagues. I am not the best but nobody is better than me.

“No artist make music like my music. Their sounds are not intentional to me. So when you drag me thinking you are hurting me, you are doing me a favour. Don’t stop dragging me. Never give up.

“I don’t like being stereotyped or being boxed. I could care less about big 3 or whatever. All I know is I am the big 1. No one can match my talent. What I am about to do to the industry now, dem go believe. I will not just be in the music industry as an artist, I will be there as a businessman because in the near future I intend to own a record label.”

