Ijoba Danku, the former manager of controversial musician Oritsefemi, has denied that he accommodated Burna Boy during his conflict with his mother and sold a secondhand car to D’banj.

Oritsefemi had in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, claimed to have accommodated Burna Boy following a falling out with his mother and sold his Prado to D’banj.

He also accused his former manager Danku of defrauding him and breaching his trust.

However, Danku disputed Oritsefemi’s assertions in the latest episode of the Doyin’s Corner podcast over the weekend, calling them “lies.”

He said, “Oritsefemi did not sold any Prado to D’banj. I don’t support lies. Burna Boy never slept in Oritsefemi’s house for once. How would he claim he helped Burna Boy during his fallout with his mum, did he do family meeting with them? [Laughs].”

Watch the interview below…