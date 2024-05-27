Former Barcelona player, Asisat Oshoala has been named as the winner of the UEFA Women’s Champion’s League best goal scorer of the season.

It was gathered that Oshoala’s strike in Barcelona’s game against Benfica was picked as the best goal of the competition.

In a statement made available via the football body’s website, on Monday, disclosed that the Super Falcons forward, beat Balloon Dor Winner, Aitana Bonmatí and others to win the prize.

The statement reads: “The top ten goals of the 2023/24 UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA’s Technical Observer panel, with Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala taking the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to her stunning bicycle kick for Barcelona against Benfica on Matchday 1.”

“Also for Barça, midfielder Aitana Bonmatí took second spot for her bending effort in the quarter-final second-leg win against Brann, while Lyon’s Delphine Cascarino came third for her long-range strike in the quarter-final second-leg victory over Benfica.”

Thr current African Footballer of the Year did not finish the season with them as she joined Bay FC in the US.

SEE FULL LIST

1 Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona 5-0 Benfica) – Group stage Matchday 1, 14/11/23

2 Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona 3-1 Brann) – Quarter-final second leg, 28/03/24

3 Delphine Cascarino (Lyon 4-1 Benfica) – Quarter-final second leg, 27/03/24

4 Justine Kielland (Brann 2-2 Lyon) – Group stage Matchday 4, 21/12/23

5 Melchie Dumornay (Lyon 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain) – Semi-final first leg, 20/04/24

6 Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona 7-0 Rosengård) – Group stage Matchday 4, 21/12/23

7 Erin Cuthbert (Barcelona 0-1 Chelsea) – Semi-final first leg, 20/04/24

8 Olivia Schough (Rosengård 2-2 Benfica) – Group stage Matchday 5, 25/01/24

9 Marie Alidou (Benfica 1-0 Frankfurt) – Group stage Matchday 3, 13/12/23

10 Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Ajax) – Group stage Matchday 5, 24/01/24