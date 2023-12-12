Super Falcons player, Asisat Oshoala has been named 2023 CAF Women’s Player of the Year winner for a record six times.

Oshoala became the first African female football player to win the UEFA Champions League (during the 2022-2023 season), grabbed the prestigious CAF award after recording an outstanding season with FC Barcelona.

The 29-year-old was announced the winner of the prize at the award ceremony held in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Monday night, December 11.

Oshoala received the honour in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022 and beat South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana and Barbara Banda of Zambia to bag the latest accolade that cemented her status in the continent’s women’s game.

THE SIXTH! 🤩 Asisat Oshoala is the 2023 Women’s Player of the Year! 🤩 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑! 🔝 #CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/HKYPhnXXWP — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 11, 2023

She said: “This night, I would love to use this opportunity to thank everyone who has been part of my journey from grassroots football to the national level to the club side. Because without you, my coaches, and my teammates, there will be no me,” Oshoal said in her acceptance speech.

“Football is a team sport; it’s a team game and I urge all the federations in Africa to please come together; let’s work together and build our continent. Let’s make it the best in the world.

“It is very possible; it happened in the last men’s World Cup; we saw what happened, and we shocked the world. In the last World Cup, all the national teams that represented Africa in Australia made history.

“And I believe that before the next World Cup, we can get better, we can do better and we can win it for sure. Because at the end of the day, if we don’t support ourselves, nobody will come to Africa; nobody will come to this continent to support us.

“We have to work together as a team because football is a team sport. Let’s start at home and go to the world and conquer it.”