PDP May Become History If Northerner Gets 2027 Presidential Ticket — Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has posited that if a northerner becomes the Party’s 2027 presidential candidate, the PDP will go into the “dustbin of history.”

George criticised some members of the PDP who he said are pushing an agenda for a northern presidential candidate in the 2027 election while speaking in a press conference on Monday in Lagos.

The PDP chieftain said no member of the Party in the northern part of the country should consider contesting for the Party’s presidential ticket in 2027.

Recall that prior to the 2023 presidential election, George and some PDP chieftains called for the zoning of the Party’s presidential ticket to the southern part of the country.

However, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who hails from the North, won the PDP presidential primary.

At the press conference, George said the PDP did not listen to his warning against nominating a northern presidential candidate for the last election.

He said he has nothing against the northerners, adding that his best friend is from the northern part of the country.

“I want to sound a note of warning to some gladiators in our great party, the PDP.

“If care is not taken, the party may become a garbage heap of history in 2027.

“Dustbin of history is a phrase or coinage used to describe an entity, group, organisation or individual that once flourished.

“At the apex of the existence of such an entity, it was the alpha and omega, the controller of its surrounding.

“But it came crashing down due to a lot of factors, some of which are avoidable.

“Such a huge downfall can also be described as ash heap of history, garbage heap of history and landfill of history.

“By then, our party will be referred to in the past tense.

“A northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of our party in 2027, pure and simple.

“The earlier some members pushing this agenda know this truth, the better for our collective sanity.

“I have nothing against northerners. In fact, my best friend is from the north but PDP members must understand this reality before it is too late, that a PDP member from the southern part of the country must be our candidate and we must all support him to defeat the APC candidate in the 2027 elections.

“Until 2031, nobody should think of contesting for the presidential ticket of our party from the north.

“The real elders in our party should stand up and say the truth. The truth may be bitter but it must be said without any emotion or else, the founding fathers of our party, some of whom have exited this world, will not forgive us.”