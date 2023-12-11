Rivers Crisis: “PDP Will Remain Standing” – Ex-National Party’s Spokesman Boasts

Former National publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has revealed that the ongoing crisis in Rivers PDP cannot end the party.
This is coming after a fresh crisis began in South South region, on Monday, after 27 lawmakers loyal to the former governor dumped the party to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a fresh plot to sack governor Fubara Siminialaye continued to mount.
However, in a statement made available on his official X account, the party’s former spokesman, who expressed his displeasure with the ongoing power tussle between Nyesom Wike, and his predecessor, Fubara, said that the party had survived a worse crisis.
Kola said: “The situation in Rivers State, to say the least, is very depressing. But @OfficialPDPNig has weathered more dangerous storms, steadied survived.
“Whichever way the Rivers situation plays out, PDP will remain standing, because its oxygen is the power of the people.”
