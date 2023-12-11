President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said that he would not be satisfied until insecurity ends in the country.

Tinubu conveyed his condolences to the families of Nigerians who lost their lives in the recent Tudun Biri bombing in Kaduna State.

He acknowledged that many victims tragically perished while reciting the Shadada during the Maulud observance, a crucial statement of faith for practicing Muslims.

Speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri, Tinubu assured that his administration would persist in addressing the challenges faced by survivors affected by insecurity in the North East.

In Maiduguri, he said: “They were Nigerians of profound faith and in the moment of the tragedy, they were reciting the Shadada.

“God Almighty comforts their families as their nation grieves their passage into glory. May their souls rest in eternal peace.”

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu pledged that the Federal Government will continue to do “all within its powers to provide support and care to the families of all Nigerians affected by the remnants of insecurity in parts of Borno State.”

“This is my most sacred responsibility and the trajectory of the larger effort shown by the ratio of victory over defeat has been sliding well in our favour since the new administration has resumed office.

“We are not satisfied yet. We are not satisfied until we reach the end of insecurity in Nigeria. We will provide better amenities and benefits to our gallant armed forces and their families. We are committed to this, and this is factored into the 2024 budget.

“We will ensure that our administration reflects the grateful heart of the Nigerian people in the way we treat those who make the ultimate sacrifices on our behalf,” the President affirmed.