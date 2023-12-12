Wizkid’s N100m Gift To Children A Misplaced Priority – Daniel Regha

Daniel Regha, a controversial Twitter personality, seems to be upset about Afrobeat musician Wizkid’s recent act of kindness.

Wizkid revealed on 11 December, that 100 million naira would be given to kids to celebrate Christmas.

Taking to the microblogging platform, X, Daniel Regha referred to the singer’s gesture as a misplaced priority.

He noted that the singer is yet to fulfill his old pledge of building schools across Africa.

In his opinion, celebrating with kids for the festive season is OK but not with a N100m.

According to Regha, the money should be channeled into a long-term project like building a free school to give education to poor children.

In his words: “Wizkid promising to gift children a N100m for Christmas is a m!splaced priority, since he’s yet to fulfil his old pledge of building schools across Africa; If he wishes to celebrate with kids this festive season that’s OK, but nät with a N100m. That money should be channeled into a long-term project, like building a free school to give education to poor children. No offense.”

