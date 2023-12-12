Victor Osimhen Wins CAF Best Payer Award (See Full List)

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has been crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the year after having a fantastic season with Napoli.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Osimhen was named the winner of the CAF Award, becoming the first Nigerian to win the honour since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

The Nigerian forward, who is currently 24-year-old was seen as the major contender for the prize after finishing eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or, the highest finish for any African player in this year’s edition of the award.

Osimhen claimed the honour ahead of Egypt’s Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint Germain.

The Napoli striker, who scored 26 goals last season, made history as the first African player to win the Serie A Golden Boot. He also played a significant role in Napoli’s first Serie A title in thirty-three years in the 2022-2023 season.

At the event, Osimhen hailed the impact of Nigerian legend Emmanuel Amuneke, who coached him at the U-17 level, as well as fans from the country among others.

He said: “First of all, I want to say thank you to God for everything. Special thanks go to Mr. Emmanuel Amunike; without him, I don’t think I would be standing in front of you guys holding one of the most prestigious awards in world football,” he told the gathering of the creme-de-la-creme of African football and beyond.

“It’s a dream come true for me. I want to thank everyone who has seen me through life’s journey. In achieving my dreams, in achieving my goals.

“I appreciate Nigerians for their support; I appreciate Africa for putting me on the map, for encouraging me, and for defending me regardless of my shortcomings.

See all the winners of the 2023 CAF Awards:

1. The 2023 Men’s Coach of the Year award winner: Walid Regragui of Morocco

2. The 2023 Women’s Coach of the Year award winner: Desiree Ellis of South Africa.

3. Your Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year winner: Chiamaka Nnadozie from Nigeria.

4. Goal of the year: Mahmoud Kahraba’s goal for Al Ahly

5. The 2023 National Team of the Year (MEN): Morocco

6. The 2023 National Team of the Year (WOMEN): Nigeria

7. The 2023 Men’s Young Player of the Year award winner: Lamine Camara from Senegal.

8. The 2023 Women’s Young Player of the Year award winner: Nesryne El Chad.

9. Percy Tau of South Africa is the 2023 Men’s Interclub Player of the Year

10. Asisat Oshoala wins CAF Player of the Year (Women)

11. Victor Osimhen wins CAF Player of the Year (men).

12. Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns

13. Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly FC