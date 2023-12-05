Victor Osimhen Wins Italian Footballers’ Association Award

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, has added another honour to his growing list of accolades after winning the Footballer of the Year prize for 2023 at the AIC Oscar del Calcio Awards.

The Nigerian sensational striker was the biggest winner in the award ceremony which the best squad, coach, club, and goal of the season were also recognized on Monday.

Due to this performance, the 24-year-old was named the best striker in Italy and also won the Serie A Golden Boot.

He was also nominated for the FIFA Best award and finished as the 8th best player in the world at the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

At the 2023 Italian Footballers’ Association Footballer of the Year awards, Osimhen made it into the Serie A team of the year alongside Mike Maignan, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-jae, Andrea Bastoni, Stanislav Lobotka, Stan Hernández, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolo Barella, Rafael Leão, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.