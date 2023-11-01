Osimhen Nominated For African Player Of The Year

Nigeria and Napoli super star, Victor Osimhen has been listed among 30 nominees named on Wednesday for the 2022-2023 men’s African Player of the Year award.

Recall that Osimhen was phenomenal last season, also the leading scorer in Serie A with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.

It was gathered that the list of nominees was made public by Confederation of Africa Football, (CAF) ahead of the award ceremony scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11, 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Napoli forward is the only Nigerian player represented on the list made by CAF.

READ MORE: FIFA Shortlists Osimhen, Messi, Haaland, Others For ‘Best Player’ Award

Below is the full list of nominees:

Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund)