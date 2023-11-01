Osimhen Nominated For African Player Of The Year

Nigeria and Napoli super star, Victor Osimhen has been listed among 30 nominees named on Wednesday for the 2022-2023 men’s African Player of the Year award.
Recall that Osimhen was phenomenal last season, also the leading scorer in Serie A with 26 goals and in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying with 10, including four in one match.
It was gathered that the list of nominees was made public by Confederation of Africa Football, (CAF) ahead of the award ceremony scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco on December 11, 2023.
INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Napoli forward is the only Nigerian player represented on the list made by CAF.
READ MORE: FIFA Shortlists Osimhen, Messi, Haaland, Others For ‘Best Player’ Award
Below is the full list of nominees:
Ramy Bensebaini (Algeria and Borussia Dortmund)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria and Al Ahli)
Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen)
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon and SSC Napoli)
Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon and Besiktas)
Ibrahima Sangare (Cote d’Ivoire and Nottingham Forest)
Seko Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire and Al Nassr)
Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo and Olympique Marseille)
Fiston Mayele (DR Congo and Pyramids)
Mahmoud Abdel Moneim “Kahraba” (Egypt and Ahly)
Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt and Al Ahly)
Mohamed ElShenawy (Egypt and Al Ahly)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt and Liverpool)
Mohammed Kudus (Ghana and West Ham United)
Thomas Partey (Ghana and Arsenal)
Serhou Guirassy (Guinea and VfB Stuttgart)
Yves Bissouma (Mali and Tottenham Hotspur)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain)
Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco and Olympique Marseille)
Hakim Ziyech (Morocco and Galatasaray) S
Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco and Manchester United)
Yahya Jabrane (Morocco and Wydad Athletic Club)
Yassine Bounou (Morocco and Al Hilal)
Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco and Sevilla)
Peter Shalulile (Namibia and Mamelodi Sundowns)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria and SSC Napoli)
Sadio Mane (Senegal and Al Nassr)
Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur)
Percy Tau (South Africa and Al Ahly)
Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Tunisia and Ferencvaros)