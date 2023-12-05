Naira Marley Shouldn’t Be Blamed For Mohbad’s Death – Fela’s Daughter Tackles Iyabo Ojo, Others

Motunrayo Anukulapo-Kuti, daughter of lata Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has declared that Naira Marley, the leader of Marlian, should not be blamed for the passing of his former associate, Mohbad.

Motunrayo stated this on Instagram while addressing actress Iyabo Ojo, who accused Naira Marley of remaining silent while Sam Larry allegedly bullied Mohbad during an Instagram live session with Daddy Freeze. In the words of Iyabo:

“When Sam Larry was bullying Mohbad, what did Naira Marley do? Why didn’t you come out to say ‘this boy is my boy, why are you bullying him up and down, why did he keep silent?’ Was it right the way they were beating him up and down, torturing him,”

In reaction to the charge, Motunrayo confronted Iyabo Ojo, Daddy Freeze, and another woman who attended the live session, asserting that they all stayed silent while Mohbad was being harassed. She said:

“When Mohbad was being bullied, you all in this video what did u people do about it? What did ur talking do about it . But he died now and una wan come out come talk. Abegi jooo.”

Speaking further, Motunrayo stated that no one, including Naira Marley, should be blamed for Mohbad’s death she added:

“Nobody is to blame for his death and definitely no NM. Why are they all coming out to point fingers? Everyone knew he was being bullied and no one did anything about it. Nothing like why NM. If they want to push blame every one of these celebrities are (sic) to blame cause they had the platform but they didn’t do shiiii.”

“He probably didn’t want to get involved finish. A man decides what he wants or not want to be involved with. Which one is why didn’t he say something? Is it everyone in the industry you people come out to support or defend???.”

Mohbad died under controversial circumstances on September 12. He was aged 27.