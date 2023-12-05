Ayra Starr Is The New Rihanna – French DJ And Producer, David Guetta

French DJ and producer, David Guetta, has declared Ayra Starr the next big global sensation, drawing comparisons between her and music legend Rihanna.

According to the Frenchman, Ayra Starr’s music is unique and has the potential to attract listeners from all over the world.

“When people speak about Ayra Starr in the [music] industry, a lot of us see her as the new Rihanna,” David Guetta remarked in a recent Skype interview with Cool FM Nigeria, Lagos.

“Due to her unique background, she exudes a distinct vibe when she arrives. She could, however, be able to adapt to other cultures.

“Since we recorded, she is having even more hits. It’s crazy. I’m French. I was in Paris and everyone was talking about her. I was shocked like, ‘This is amazing. An African artiste that’s killing it in Europe, killing it in the U.S, it’s not everyday. Last time I saw it was working with Akon.’” he added.

On his most recent song, “Big Fu,” David Guetta collaborated with American rapper Lil Durk and Ayra Starr.

With her unique sound and undeniable talent, Ayra Starr has taken the music industry by storm and captivated audiences worldwide.

The Nigerian singer-songwriter rose to prominence quickly, amassing a devoted fanbase and receiving critical acclaim for her raw talent.

Ayra Starr recently received her first Grammy nomination.

The 21-year-old artist, known for hits such as “Rush,” took to Twitter to express her overwhelming joy at being named Best African Music Performance.

Ayra Starr’s nomination pits her against industry heavyweights like Davido, Burna Boy, and Olamide.