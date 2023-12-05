‘Army Didn’t Give Warning, I Lost 34 Family Members In Kaduna Airstrike’ – Resident Laments

One Idris Dahiru says 34 of his family members died as a result of the military airstrike in Kaduna State on Sunday.

Dahiru is a resident of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the State that came under heaving military shelling at the weekend.

Information Nigeria had reported that many villagers were killed when a Nigerian Army drone unintentionally attacked a gathering of residents celebrating Maulud.

However, after denial, the military, expressed regret for the attack, claiming that it was intended to target terrorists.

In a chat with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa, Dahiru said the bombing disrupted their Maulud celebration as the strike went off without notice, killing many.

According to him, the bombing was done twice, killing those who had come to help the victims of the first airstrike.

“Unexpected airstrikes shattered our annual Maulud celebration. The first bomb exploded without warning, killing innocent people, including women and children, the blast tore apart some victims.

“As we rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned, unleashing a second bomb, this time, many of those who had come to help were among the casualties.

“My family alone has lost 34 members in this tragedy. We have 66 loved ones receiving medical care at Barau Dikko Hospital.”

Reacting, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu via a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, directed a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the incident and called for calm while the authorities looked into the mishap.

”President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives,” Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, quoted Tinubu as saying.

Ngelale said Tinubu also directed swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He added that the president sympathised with the families of the victims, the people, and the government of Kaduna State over the mishap.

On his part, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, condemned the mistake as an embarrassment to the military and country.

“I read with sadness, the devastating reports of the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri Village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by a Nigerian Army craft that mistook the villagers for terrorists.

“The lethal incident left death tolls reported to have risen to 80 persons, with several others injured. While our military continues to fight impressively against insecurity in many parts of the country, they must exercise utmost caution and professionalism to avoid this kind of

embarrassment to both the military and the country.

“Any incident that leads to harm or loss of lives of the innocent people they are meant to protect should be avoided. Even though the mishap is one too many, the security agencies should work with reliable human intelligence report on ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties as has reported in this case.

“Fatal mistakes like this leave indelible trauma on the families who have lost their loved ones to this ugly and unfortunate mishap. I sincerely commiserate with families that lost their loved ones. And to the dead, I pray God Almighty to forgive their sins and grant them eternal rest, and quick healing to the injured. We pray that such a mistake leading to a sorrowful outcome, as this, never happens again in our country.

“It is regrettable that the problem of insecurity in our nation has persisted for so long that we are now paying such unintended human costs as collateral damage,” Obi wrote via X on Tuesday.