Miss Universe Nigeria Ties Knot With Lover, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu Today

Mitchel Ihezue, Miss Universe Nigeria 2023, is set to marry her heartthrob, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

In September, the 26-year-old beauty queen, who previously held the title of 2017 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), was crowned Miss Universe 2023. She represented Imo state and defeated 36 other competitors.

She announced her impending nuptials on Instagram. The wedding is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5.

The excited bride-to-be captioned photos of herself and her man dressed in traditional attire,

“I K U K U O M A

1 Day to go

UNendinglove23”

It was gathered that her husband-to-be lost his first wife in a fatal motor accident in 2020 and their union produced five sons, and is apparently ready to give marriage a second chance.

READ MORE: How I Go Dye Ran Away With My Money – Mr Eazi

See more photos below: