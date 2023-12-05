Reaction As Asake Shares Loved-Up Photos With Girlfriend, Mystiquee

Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has shared a Loved-up picture with his girlfriend mystiquee, the post as so far garnered reactions from internet users.

Recall that a loved-up video capturing Asake and the lady’s intimate moments surfaced online a few days ago, causing a frenzy online.

In a recent development, the lady took to Instagram to share some romantic photos of themselves.

Take a look at the photos below:

The post as so far sparked mixed reaction from netizens,

justkamala wrote: “Nah girls with big bum bum Nah them we want for here.”

h.forlife23 wrote: “Mr money no post am. So If you know you know🫣😁.”

frd_bosslady wrote: “If dem don make am dem go forget wetin their religion tell them…”

el_major_44 wrote: “Some girls Dey wish say nah their nyash be that wey he press.”

One hes__black wrote: “Can this lead to marriage??”

official_blaq_pearl wrote: “Where was she when baba dey street?”

quwait__092__ wrote: “Definition of Make money first before love👏 ❤️”

iamstepee wrote: “Seee soft yansh one thing is to have yansh one thing for it to be soft.”

don_jagadon wrote: “Wen u get money n fame….u can press any yansh u like😂😂😂.”

laidexo wrote: “Our mr money don go fall in love with only fans lady if u know u know😢😂.”

josh2fyn wrote: “They go soon serve him hot hot”

_danonymous wrote: “Something must kill a man!❤️😂see the yanch na!😂”

s_h_e_g_m_i_c_ks wrote: “Your cry go pass isreal own 😂.”

willkatiz.07 wrote: “Omo nah person wey get money dey love 😍ooh. If you no get money japa 🏃🏃.”