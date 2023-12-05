Reaction As Asake Shares Loved-Up Photos With Girlfriend, Mystiquee

Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has shared a Loved-up picture with his girlfriend mystiquee, the post as so far garnered reactions from internet users.
Recall that a loved-up video capturing Asake and the lady’s intimate moments surfaced online a few days ago, causing a frenzy online.
In a recent development, the lady took to Instagram to share some romantic photos of themselves.
Take a look at the photos below:
The post as so far sparked mixed reaction from netizens,
READ MORE: How I Go Dye Ran Away With My Money – Mr Eazi
justkamala wrote: “Nah girls with big bum bum Nah them we want for here.”
h.forlife23 wrote: “Mr money no post am. So If you know you know🫣😁.”
frd_bosslady wrote: “If dem don make am dem go forget wetin their religion tell them…”
el_major_44 wrote: “Some girls Dey wish say nah their nyash be that wey he press.”
One hes__black wrote: “Can this lead to marriage??”
official_blaq_pearl wrote: “Where was she when baba dey street?”
quwait__092__ wrote: “Definition of Make money first before love👏 ❤️”
iamstepee wrote: “Seee soft yansh one thing is to have yansh one thing for it to be soft.”
don_jagadon wrote: “Wen u get money n fame….u can press any yansh u like😂😂😂.”
laidexo wrote: “Our mr money don go fall in love with only fans lady if u know u know😢😂.”
josh2fyn wrote: “They go soon serve him hot hot”
_danonymous wrote: “Something must kill a man!❤️😂see the yanch na!😂”
s_h_e_g_m_i_c_ks wrote: “Your cry go pass isreal own 😂.”
willkatiz.07 wrote: “Omo nah person wey get money dey love 😍ooh. If you no get money japa 🏃🏃.”