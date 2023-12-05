“We Must Do The Cele Show, I Was Paid N5m” – Portable To Celestial Church After Show Was Canceled

Controversial singer, Portable, has insisted on performing at the Celestial Church, Land of Goshen Cathedral’s Ankara praise night because the church had already paid him an astounding N5 million.

The singer didn’t hold back when talking about his exclusion from the Church event along with Pasuma.

The invitation of both secular artistes had recently sparked outrage on social media.

The Zazu crooner however responded in a video that went viral, saying since he had been paid the huge sum, he had the responsibility to deliver, as he and Pasuma are God’s children.

The musician did not stop there; he humbly requested permission from the Celestial Church to perform in God’s name. He stressed that the clergy should not dismiss him because of his appearance.

READ MORE: GOE Buys New Car For His Mother After N20M Gift From Wizkid

To quote him: “Cele we must do the show o, you have paid me N5 million and we must do it. Pasuma will perform, I will also perform and we must do it.

“This child of God is coming. Land of Goshen Cathedral please in God’s name, consider us as children of God, don’t use my looks to judge me.”

Watch video,