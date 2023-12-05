“Tunde Ednut Ignored Me When I Wanted To Promote My Album At A Price, But Posted Me For Free When He Heard I Died” — Oladips

Rapper Oladips, has blasted Tunde Ednut for posting him for free after learning of his death but ignoring him when he wanted to promote his album at a cost.

The singer revealed what had happened between them to his fans during an Instagram live.

According to him, he had reached out to Tunde Ednut on WhatsApp before he released his album, asking for a reasonable price he would charge to promote his album on his Instagram.

He claimed Tunde Ednut never got back to him despite the fact that they were chatting until he asked that question.

However, without even consulting him, Tunde Ednut posted him on his page three times for free after the news of his passing was announced.

Oladips admits that he understands that blogging is how Tunde Ednut makes his money, so he is not mad at anybody.

READ MORE: GOE Buys New Car For His Mother After N20M Gift From Wizkid

However, he implored Tunde Ednut to not just use him for likes and views, but also promote his album as well.

In his words, “This yesterday I messaged Tunde Ednut myself on WhatsApp that, egbon please how are we going to promote my album, at least you’ve posted the trending news about me, I accept that one is gone, how do we promote my album? Give me a reasonable price, he ignored me and we were talking before but when it got to that part he stopped responding”

Watch video,