Reactions As Skepta Takes Portable To British Fashion Awards In London

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has astonished many as he graced the British Fashion Awards ceremony.

The singer has garnered attention and respect despite his often-confrontational public persona, attending the prestigious British Fashion Award marking a notable achievement.

The street singer, who is well-known for his unique style, appears to have established himself on a global platform.

Many people were drawn to Portable because of his affiliation with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, who were seen together at the venue.

The social media videos show Portable, also known as the “IKA OF AFRICA,” walking alongside Skepta, who appeared to be his right-hand man for the evening.

“IKA OF AFRICA live in London Fashion Awards 2023 @skepta @portablebaeby BigGod go do am again,.” the video caption read.

READ MORE: “I Don’t Want Money” – Portable Begs Wizkid For A Song Verse (Video)

The unexpected collaboration and Portable’s presence at the British Fashion Award have sparked buzz among fans.

Ola Daniel said; “I just like Portable, you can tell Skepta put him on that shit so he doesn’t go there with his rainbow fits. Make he sha behave”

Jason Sickbeats wrote; “Portable con dey look stylish.”

Vivi wrote; “Portable to the world”.

Mrz Dinma wrote; “I hope he knows Skepta is not one of those guys will come out later and cry, ‘He rips me”.

Precis Sir wrote, “Watching this I was scared make that thing wey dey do Portable no come start there make everywhere no burst. I’m happy for him.”

Bhisexc wrote; “Please how can I laugh in a godly way.”

Itz Queen Amanda wrote; “Omo this Portable carry grace o but make him do come later cry out say Skepta na rip am. Make Skepta no shoot am.”

Ozioma Electronic wrote; “One thing I learn from Portable is no matter what keep showing up for your business despite all the bashing.”

Dolapo The Vibe wrote; “I just love the way God does his things. God’s grace above all.”

Pulu Malombo wrote; “Who go help you no go stress you.”

See post;