CAF Awards 2023: Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins Goalkeeper Of The Year

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been crowned the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2023.

Nnadozie beat two other goalkeepers, Morocco’s Khadija El-Rmichi and South African Andile Olaminii, to win the award in Morocco, on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigeria international bravely blocked three penalties, including one from Christine Sinclair in the 50th minute of the 2023 Women’s World Cup match against Olympic champions Canada.

Her performance during the game earned her Player of the Match award, a goalless draw for the Super Falcons, and international attention.

Meanwhile, she has also been a key part of Paris FC’s success this campaign. She has kept six clean sheets and helped them get a Women’s Champions League qualification for the first time.

The 23-year-old, in her acceptance speech said: ”I just want to use this great opportunity to say a very great thank you to the organisers and also for remembering the female goalkeeper this year.”

“I also want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian football president for everything he has done in the Nigerian league and female football. I am a product of Nigerian female football.”

“Also, thank you to my club, Paris FC for all the encouragement and thanks to everyone who voted for me and who nominated me.”

“And to all the young girls who grew up in Africa, dreaming of becoming footballers one day—believe me, dreams do come true.”

“My dad never wanted me to play, but I am sure he is going to see this tonight and he is going to be happy. Keep dreaming; keep working hard. Thank you”