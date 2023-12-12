“Rivers Lawmakers’ Defection To APC, Plot To Impeach Fubara” – PDP Chieftain

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Rivers State, Anabs Sara-Igbe, has disclosed that mass defection in the State Assembly is part of a plan to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the recent defection of 27 out of 32 Rivers State lawmakers from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) marks a significant political change in the state.

Sara-Igbe shared his views during an interview on Channels TV’s “Politics Today,” on Monday, highlighted the potential implications of the defections.

He said: “Wike is not conveying President Tinubu’s order of peace in Rivers State. The governor is trying as much as possible to make peace by avoiding comments that will inflame the situation.

“But it is very obvious that the minister has been coming up with comments that are detrimental to peace.

“The movement of these 27 members of the house to APC is a plot to ensure that they go ahead with the impeachment process.

“But they need to understand that they are the members of the House, but the state itself is more concerned with the development that is going on in the state. And we don’t want any action that will cause more problems for the state.”