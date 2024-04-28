NAFDAC Shuts 50 Kaduna Outlets Selling Cooking Oil In Dirty Environ

Owing to sales of edible oil in unhygienic conditions, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down 50 outlets in Kaduna State.

The action was taken as part of a sensitization workshop aimed at educating dealers on Registration Procedures and Food Management.

This information was shared in a statement released by the agency on Saturday.

“NAFDAC has sealed fifty outlets in Kaduna for dispensing edible oil under unhygienic conditions, aiming to prevent potential health risks associated with contamination.

“The Director, North-West Zonal Office, Mrs. Josephine Dayilim highlighted the dangers of consuming oil processed in unsanitary environments, emphasising the risks of food poisoning, gastroenteritis, and even cancer due to inadequate processing and corrosive equipment,” the statement read in part.

Dayilim also emphasised the importance of using food-grade materials and maintaining hygienic production environments to ensure consumer safety.