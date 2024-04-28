Mentor, My Journey Won’t Be Complete Without You – Kizz Daniel Seeks Collaboration With 2baba

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, has appealed with iconic musician Innocent Idibia,

known as 2Face or 2Baba, for a musical collaboration.

According to him, his success story would be incomplete without collaborating with the ‘African Queen’ singer.

Speaking further, Kizz Daniel referred to 2Baba as his mentor, expressing a tremendous desire to collaborate with him.

On his X handle on Friday night, he wrote: “The Journey no fit complete without a 2baba Collabo @official2baba.

“Baba let’s step into the vocal boot together… Mentor.”