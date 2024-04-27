I Relocated To America To Get Closer To My Son – Actress Doris Simeon

Doris Simeon, a Nigerian actress, has opened out about why she left her profession in Nigeria and moved to the United States.

Simeon, a renowned figure in the Yoruba cinema business in the early 2000s, discussed her relocation with her colleague Kunle Afod.

According to her, she left Nigeria in 2018 to be closer to her child.

“As many people know, my child and his father reside in America, and that’s one of the reasons I decided to relocate here,” she said.

READ MORE: Odumeje Can Heal, His Inability To Speak Correct English Doesn’t Make Him Fake – Nkechi Blessing Declares

“I left Nigeria in 2018 and I have not returned since then. I miss Nigeria a lot. The things I miss most especially are the roadside food vendors. Things like roasted yam, roasted corn, food that they hawk.

“I miss my family and friends and I also miss being on set, especially when I see actors and actresses sharing behind-the-scenes moments on their social media platforms.”