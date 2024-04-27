Junior Pope’s Mother Believes His Son Was Killed – Emeka Rollas Reveals

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) President, Emeka Rollas, has said that Junior Pope’s mother believes her son was murdered.

Recall that the actor, along with four other crew members, died in a boat accident.

The sad event happened as they were commuting by boat for Adanma Luke’s upcoming film, The Other Side of Life.

During a recent interview, the AGN president discussed about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who feels her son was killed.

Rollas stated that this was the result of misinformation spread on social media.

He said, “I was with his mother yesterday, and all the rumors online are making her feel that her son was killed. I had to let her know that I was also supposed to be in the boat.”

READ MORE: Veteran Actor Ganiyu Ogunjimi Is Dead

According to Emeka Rollas, CPR was conducted on Junior Pope immediately he was brought out of the water after being under for more than four hours.

“Anybody that said they didn’t perform CPR on Jnr Pope is a liar. He was brought out dead after spending over 4 hours under the water,” he added.