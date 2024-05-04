We Have Natural Treatment To Accurately Cure HIV — Biochemist Association

The Biochemist Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BPAoN), on Friday, informed that it has a possible natural treatment for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS).

Ikotun Olayemi, BPAoN’s President, as revealed by News Agency of Nigeria, said that the treatment option is without any side effects.

According to him, the treatment trial had passed through four control phases.

He said the test treatment focused on how to completely remove the existence of life-threatening viruses in human body’s circulatory system after several control phases of HIV/AIDS.

“Biochemist practitioners’ research on some ancient plants show that ancient natural medicinal supplements and raw material plants, for a period of 70 days will accurately cure and eradicate the existence of HIV/AIDS successfully, without any traces of the viruses.

“Furthermore, we are ready to launch out the main treatment and prove this concluded final test-treatment to the whole world, for the benefit of individuals carrying HIV/AIDS,” he said.

He called on all federal and state health sectors and other related health practitioners in the country to connect with biochemists in validating the natural option for the treatment and cure of HIV/AIDS.

In 2022, a 66-year-old man was cured of HIV after undergoing a stem cell transplant.

According to a statement by the City of Hope Medical Centre, United States, where the procedure took place, the man experienced remission from the virus after stopping antiretroviral therapy (ART) for the disease.

The centre said the patient was the fourth in the world and the oldest to go into long-term remission of HIV after receiving stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation.