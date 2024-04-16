I’m Alive, Hale, Hearty – Fuji Maestro, Killington Ayinla Declares

Kolawole Ayinla alias General Killington, a veteran Fuji Maestro, has debunked the news of his death.

The musician spoke in an exclusive telephone interview with The Herald in Ilorin on Monday.

He responded, saying that those responsible for the myth should be transferred to a psychiatric hospital for proper medical care.

The veteran artist, who claimed to be alive, hale and hearty, said there was no reason to worry about his health.

Killington expressed surprise at the death rumour after finishing cooked beans and fried plantains.

He stated that he had given his legal team instructions to start legal proceedings and vowed to sue the people who spread the rumours.

READ MORE: Bbnaija Star Praise Nelson Graduates From School After 10 years

“I can tell and confirm to you that I’m alive, hale and hearty. I’m healthy, and nothing is wrong with my state of health to warrant any rumour as to whether I’m alive or not.

“Those people spreading the rumour that I am dead are mad; they should be taken to Aro (Federal Psychiatric Hospital, Abeokuta).

“In fact, I’m surprised to have been told and sent a snap of an online blog that I am dead. And one should ask the writer of that information about his experience in journalism. Is that how they were taught in journalism school?

“Well, my legal team has been informed and would communicate the concerned online blog for appropriate notice of litigation. For me, this is not a good way of gaining popularity.

“I’m in my house. In fact, I just finished eating cooked beans and fried plantains. So, how come I’m eating? To tell you, I’m alive, hale, hearty and healthy”, Killington declared.