Stop Circulating Videos of Dead Colleagues Like Junior Pope – Actor Oloketuyi Cautions

Seun Oloketuyi, the originator of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, has warned his colleagues.

He advised them not to share videos of their deceased colleagues on social media.

He delivered the advice following the tragic deaths of Nollywood actor Junior Pope and many crew members on April 10.

On his Instagram page, he wrote:

“It is sad and still very hard to refer to Jnr Pope and others who lost their life in the ill-fated boat ride as deceased. Jnr Pope was full of life and hardworking, as I’m sure were those who died with him,” the statement reads.

“I think AGN and AMP need to be proactive and ask serious, salient questions going forward.

“Do Nollywood productions, especially those with high-level risks like shooting late at night, have standard safety procedures?

“Can we organise crash programmes of safety procedures when incidents like these take place so that people know what to do? Can the guilds have safety experts in its executives to advise accordingly?

“Finally, it is time our actors learn to use social media. Accidents happen everywhere but you won’t see a lawyer do a live video of such events or post pictures of their colleagues’ corpses.

“It is becoming crazy. In fact, it looked like some were more engrossed in making live videos than helping. RIP to the dead practitioners.”