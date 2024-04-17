Simi And Adekunle Gold Make Me Regret Being Single – Tiwa Savage Reveals

Tiwa Savage, a popular Nigerian musician, has claimed that she admires Simi’s relationship with her husband, Adekunle Gold.

The revelation came following the release of her collaboration with Simi, “Men are Crazy,” which has received a lot of attention in the Nigerian music industry.

During the recording of the song, Tiwa Savage noted how frequently Adekunle Gold called and checked on Simi.

She sarcastically expressed envy for their affection, claiming that it appeared to be as strong as ever.

READ MORE: Naira Abuse: Portable Begs EFCC After Spraying Money, Tells Fans To Get Bank Accounts

“While on set with Simi I had to ask her when she met Adekunle Gold again. Coz AG kept calling & checking on her every now and then, like 10 times in 10 minutes hahaha. Their love is still burning fresh like they started just yesterday. Omo, na that day single life pain me…” she said.