Barcelona Beat Lyon To Win Third UEFA Women’s Champions League Title

Barcelona retained the Women’s Champions League as goals from Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas secured a 2-0 win over Lyon in Bilbao.

It was gathered that the Ballon d’Or winner, Bonmati, scored the opening goal when her strike was deflected past goalkeeper Christiane Endler at the near post in the second half.

Also confirming the victory for Barcelona, Putellas with a clinical finish in stoppage-time, found her ball into the net.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that It is the first time Barcelona have beaten Lyon, making amends for their final defeat in 2022.

No team has won more European titles than Lyon’s eight and they have proven to be stiff competition for Barcelona.

The Spanish giants, who have dominated European football in recent seasons and were competing in their fifth final in six seasons, were heavily tested in their semi-final win over Chelsea and knew they needed to be at their best to overcome Lyon.

Both sides were cagey in the first half. Barcelona teased Lyon’s defence but lacked ruthlessness, while Bompastor’s side struggled for energy when they did regain possession.