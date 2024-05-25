Man Utd Stun City’s Rival To Win FA Cup After Eight Years, Secure Europa Spot

Manchester United beat rival, Manchester City to win the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s final.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Pep Guardiola and his boys were favourites to win a second successive Premier League and FA Cup double.

First half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put United on course to win the Cup for the first time in eight years.

Jeremy Doku squeezed an 87th minute strike past Andre Onana’s weak attempted save but it was too late to rescue City.

United will also qualify for the Europa League, avoiding a first season without European action since 2014-15.

READ MORE: Iwobi, Bassey Score As Fulham Beat Manchester United At Old Trafford

They benefitted from an unusually tepid City performance as their double bid fell flat in their first domestic defeat since losing at Aston Villa in the league 171 days ago.

Last weekend, City became the first team to win the Premier League in four consecutive seasons.

But Guardiola’s men looked hungover after the celebrations that followed their sixth title in seven years.