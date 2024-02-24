Iwobi, Bassey Score As Fulham Beat Manchester United At Old Trafford

Nigeria Super Eagles duo, Alex Iwobi and Kalvin Bassey, handed Manchester United another 1-2 home defeat of the season.

Bassey found himself free in the box and lashed the ball past Andre Onana.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Iwobi, fresh off the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), silenced the home crowd seven minutes into added time.

Without injured striker Rasmus Hojlund, United were ineffective in attack until the final minute of normal time, when Harry Maguire seemed to have rescued a point for the hosts.

United had won their previous four Premier League games to rekindle hope of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, but a 2-1 defeat leaves them eight points adrift of Villa.

The result ended a run of 11 Premier League away games without a win for the west London outfit.

However, prior to this contest, only Sheffield United had a worse top-flight away record this term.

Meanwhile, Manchester City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.