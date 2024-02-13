AFCON Final: It’s Unfair To Attack Iwobi For Eagles Defeat To Ivory Coast — Musa

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has appealed to Nigerians to stop cyber attacks on midfielder, Alex Iwobi, after Nigeria’s defeat against Ivory Coast in the African Cup of nations final.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Iwobi had continued to face heavy criticism, following his performance at the AFCON final against the host nation.

However, in a post on his X handle, on Monday night, Musa said that the team lost the final match against the Elephants on Sunday, noting that it is unfair to single out Iwobi for attacks.

He wrote: “Dear fans, I want to please urge you to halt the cyber-bullying directed towards Alex Iwobi,” Musa wrote.

“Cyber bullying is not just a violation of decency but also a serious crime. It’s hypocritical to claim that football unites us while engaging in such behavior.

“Losing a game is undoubtedly tough, but targeting a single player for the team’s shortcomings is unfair and unjust. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. Alex gave his all on the field, just like every member of our squad.

“Instead of spreading negativity, let’s show genuine love and support to our players. They need our encouragement now more than ever. Let’s uplift each other and stand united, both in victory and defeat. Thanks.”